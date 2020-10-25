‘Put It On YouTube’: NYPD Officer Says ‘Trump 2020’ on Patrol Vehicle Loudspeaker (VIDEO)

How the NYPD rolling up in Black communities these days (on my block): “Trump 2020. Put it on YouTube. Put it on Facebook…”

Aight MFers… it’s on TWITTER TOO! BI-DEN! 👋🏿😂#Vote #nypdfinest #bidenharris2020 pic.twitter.com/hmXdY8ivbM — Brandon K Hines (@thumpio) October 25, 2020

A recent incident in Brooklyn, New York raised some eyebrows, to say the least. As seen on video, a New York Police Department officer said “Trump 2020” through a patrol vehicle loudspeaker.

“Trump 2020,” he said in one vantage point of the incident from above street level. “Put it on YouTube. Put it on Facebook. Trump 2020. Take a picture, take a picture, take a video. Put it on your Facebook. Put it on YouTube. Have some fun.”

The 70th Precinct has history with terrorizing the Flatbush community. If you are a POC who has lived in the area for over a year… you probably have a story or two to tell. Also, speaking of history: https://t.co/xsB1eOj5C9 — Brandon K Hines (@thumpio) October 25, 2020

The video caught traction on Twitter. In footage from a ground-level vantage point, a male bystander is confronting the officer from outside the vehicle.

“Do it again,” said the man. “What? You can’t say Trump 2020 now? Fucking pussy. Say it again.”

“Trump 2020,” said the officer from inside the vehicle.

“Go fuck yourself, you fucking fascist,” said the man.

NYPD officers in Flatbush were allegedly saying “Trump 2020” over and over again on their patrol car’s speaker tonight. They stopped when someone started filming but couldn’t resist one more — in violation of the NYPD’s policy against endorsing candidates on duty. pic.twitter.com/BJMv4UCvnd — talia ‘stop filming faces’ jane (@itsa_talia) October 25, 2020

The incident popped up on the radar law enforcement and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

“We are aware of this video and it is under investigation by our Brooklyn South Investigation Unit,” the NYPD wrote on Twitter. “Police officers must remain apolitical.”

“Let me be clear,” de Blasio wrote. “ANY NYPD Officer pushing ANY political agenda while on duty will face consequences. We will act fast here, and this will not be tolerated.”

[Screengrab via Brandon K. Hines / @thumpio]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]