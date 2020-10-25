Watch Our Live Network Now

‘Put It On YouTube’: NYPD Officer Says ‘Trump 2020’ on Patrol Vehicle Loudspeaker (VIDEO)

Alberto LuperonOct 25th, 2020, 1:43 pm

A recent incident in Brooklyn, New York raised some eyebrows, to say the least. As seen on video, a New York Police Department officer said “Trump 2020” through a patrol vehicle loudspeaker.

“Trump 2020,” he said in one vantage point of the incident from above street level. “Put it on YouTube. Put it on Facebook. Trump 2020. Take a picture, take a picture, take a video. Put it on your Facebook. Put it on YouTube. Have some fun.”

The video caught traction on Twitter. In footage from a ground-level vantage point, a male bystander is confronting the officer from outside the vehicle.

“Do it again,” said the man. “What? You can’t say Trump 2020 now? Fucking pussy. Say it again.”

“Trump 2020,” said the officer from inside the vehicle.

“Go fuck yourself, you fucking fascist,” said the man.

The incident popped up on the radar law enforcement and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

“We are aware of this video and it is under investigation by our Brooklyn South Investigation Unit,” the NYPD wrote on Twitter. “Police officers must remain apolitical.”

“Let me be clear,” de Blasio wrote. “ANY NYPD Officer pushing ANY political agenda while on duty will face consequences. We will act fast here, and this will not be tolerated.”

