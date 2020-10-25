Watch Our Live Network Now

No Arrest After Man in Trump Hat Pulled Out Gun on Protesters (VIDEO)

Alberto LuperonOct 25th, 2020, 4:53 pm

A man wearing a Trump hat and brown jacket pulled out a firearm on a group of young women in a confrontation caught on video. A woman in red shoes intervened, and managed to get him to back off.

He was not arrested, according to TMZ. The incident reportedly happened in Woodinville, Washington. Police say they were told that a pro-Trump and anti-Trump group were protesting. Someone allegedly dumped a 5-gallon bucket on the man, but this individual left. The man in the Trump hat allegedly claimed that spit and urine was in the bucket. As seen on video, a woman asserted that the liquid in question was just “water, you snowflake. It’s water. It’s water, you snowflake. It’s fucking water.”

It is unclear if the incident with the bucket was caught on tape. In any case, police said the man in the video was cooperative. He was not arrested or cited. Officers said they were looking for the person responsible for the bucket situation. Authorities did not name the people involved.

[Screengrab via @JustABitAlien on Twitter]

