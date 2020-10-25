No Arrest After Man in Trump Hat Pulled Out Gun on Protesters (VIDEO)

@emrazz Next time a man says women are fragile, show him this video of a man pulling a gun on some teens after a stranger splashed him with dirty water. (This isn’t my vid but I’m in it. Happened in Woodinville WA at an unofficial Trump rally today.) pic.twitter.com/AgMimpOuwW — ✨🌘Friendly Neighborhood Alien🌒✨ (@JustABitAlien) October 25, 2020

A man wearing a Trump hat and brown jacket pulled out a firearm on a group of young women in a confrontation caught on video. A woman in red shoes intervened, and managed to get him to back off.

More footage of him. Here he shoves an unarmed teen with his gun drawn. pic.twitter.com/d1sd9jelro — ✨🌘Friendly Neighborhood Alien🌒✨ (@JustABitAlien) October 25, 2020

He was not arrested, according to TMZ. The incident reportedly happened in Woodinville, Washington. Police say they were told that a pro-Trump and anti-Trump group were protesting. Someone allegedly dumped a 5-gallon bucket on the man, but this individual left. The man in the Trump hat allegedly claimed that spit and urine was in the bucket. As seen on video, a woman asserted that the liquid in question was just “water, you snowflake. It’s water. It’s water, you snowflake. It’s fucking water.”

It is unclear if the incident with the bucket was caught on tape. In any case, police said the man in the video was cooperative. He was not arrested or cited. Officers said they were looking for the person responsible for the bucket situation. Authorities did not name the people involved.

[Screengrab via @JustABitAlien on Twitter]

