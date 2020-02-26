Featured Posts

Mass Shooting Reported at Molson Coors Headquarters in Milwaukee

by | 5:41 pm, February 26th, 2020

Reports say there was a mass shooting at a Molson Coors headquarters in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Wednesday and that multiple people are dead.

Confirmed, on-the-record details are scarce. Sources said that the suspect was a former MillerCoors employee, according to WISN 12. That report said at least two people were dead. Officials reportedly got the call before 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday. At least one other report said at least 8 people were shot.

From CBS Chicago’s Chris Tye:

Sources said that seven people including the shooter were dead, according to The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

An employee told WKOW that she got an email regarding an active shooter near Building 4.

Federal officials are involved in the response.

