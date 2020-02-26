Mass Shooting Reported at Molson Coors Headquarters in Milwaukee

Reports say there was a mass shooting at a Molson Coors headquarters in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Wednesday and that multiple people are dead.

Media staging area at this time is 35th and State. This is an active scene, take Highland Blvd as an alternative route. — Milwaukee Police (@MilwaukeePolice) February 26, 2020

Confirmed, on-the-record details are scarce. Sources said that the suspect was a former MillerCoors employee, according to WISN 12. That report said at least two people were dead. Officials reportedly got the call before 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday. At least one other report said at least 8 people were shot.

From CBS Chicago’s Chris Tye:

JUST IN: Reports of 8 people shot at a #MillerCoors facility in Milwaukee. @cbschicago https://t.co/MEEwrGT6cK — Chris Tye (@TVTye) February 26, 2020

Sources said that seven people including the shooter were dead, according to The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

UPDATE on MILWAUKEE Shooting – AT least seven killed, including the gunman at the Molson Coors Complex. One of our partner stations is reporting that the gunman had just lost his job. @WGNNegovan is headed to the scene. — Lourdes Duarte (@LourdesWGN) February 26, 2020

An employee told WKOW that she got an email regarding an active shooter near Building 4.

Federal officials are involved in the response.

BREAKING: The Milwaukee ATF field office is responding to the scene of an “active shooter” at the Molson Coors complex, according to the Chicago Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives https://t.co/voOOpjuD91 — CNN (@CNN) February 26, 2020

Froedert Hospital does not have any victim from the @MolsonCoors shooting. Still working to see what that means in terms of victims or if there are wounded inside that have not been brought out. @tmj4 pic.twitter.com/pm3SW2FgE9 — Rebecca Klopf (@RebeccaKlopf) February 26, 2020

