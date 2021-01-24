‘Mass Murder’ Victims in Indianapolis Home Include Pregnant Woman and Her Unborn Child: Police

Police in Indianapolis, Indiana say a “mass murder” happened in their city. They’re not saying much about it. Investigators are not clear on how many shooters were involved, or if it was just one. The motive is unclear.

What they do know is that five people were found dead from gunshot wounds at the residence Sunday morning. One of them was pregnant, and she was taken to a hospital. Her unborn child did not make it, police spokesman Sgt. Shane Foley said in a press conference. That brought the death toll to 6. The one saving grace described by officials is that a juvenile male victim is expected to survive.

“What occurred this morning, based on the evidence that has been gathered so far, was a mass murder,” said Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Chief Randal Taylor. “More than that, we believe it was not random. There are no right words to say at this time, a time when our community must come to terms with the largest mass casualty shooting in more than a decade.”

Foley said that right before 4 a.m. EST, cops responded to the 3300 block of East 36th Street regarding a report of a person shot. They found the juvenile victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital. Further investigation led officers to a residence on the 3500 block of Adams Street, where they found five people dead from apparent gunshot wounds, Taylor said.

This does not appear to be a random act, he said. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS, or the homicide office at (317) 327-3475. Taylor said that to his knowledge, no one at the home was unaccounted for at this time. There were no “identifiable suspects.” He suggested there could be more than one shooter.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett (D) called the shooting an “act of evil.”

“I want those responsible to know that the full might of local, state, and federal law enforcement are coming for them as I speak,” he said.

