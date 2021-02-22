Manhunt: North Carolina Couple on the Run After Wife Shot and Killed Her Coworker, Authorities Say

Local and federal authorities are looking for a North Carolina couple after a woman allegedly murdered a coworker. U.S. Marshals said that the reward for information leading to the arrests of Tangela L. Parker, 49, and her husband Eric C. Parker, 61, is $10,000, according to WATE.

Authorities suggest that the suspects could be out in the Smoky Mountains, near the border of North Carolina and Tennessee.

The hunt for the couple is in the middle of its second month. The Hickory Police Department said on Jan. 13 that Tangela Parker shot and killed coworker Phelifia Michele Marlow, 51. The victim, who initially survived her gunshot wounds, was taken to the Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Police soon announced, however, that this was now a murder investigation.

The victim’s husband Justin Marlow has said publicly that Phelifia and Tangela Parker got into a “very silly” argument the week before his wife was killed. The Hickory Daily Record reported that the argument was “over moving tables in the work area” at TCS Designs “that resulted in Tangela Parker being sent home for three days.”

Makayla Marlow, 19, called her mother her “best friend, my rock, my support system.”

Tangela L. Parker and Eric C. Parker are wanted for a shooting inside of a Hickory, N.C. business, which resulted in the death of a 51-year-old woman. The U.S. Marshals have increased the reward to $10,000 for information that leads to their arrests: https://t.co/drDLHX2cAL — U.S. Marshals (@USMarshalsHQ) February 9, 2021

Caldwell County- police and federal marshals are now searching by air the Wilson Creek area for Tangela and Eric Parker. She’s accused of murdering a coworker in Hickory and her phone was found in Colletsville. The story today on eyewitness news at noon and five. pic.twitter.com/xOSyWKV3ke — Dave Faherty (@FahertyWSOC9) February 9, 2021

Tangela Parker is wanted for first-degree murder. Eric Parker is sought for accessory after the fact to first-degree murder. According to cops, the couple was last seen leaving the business in a beige 2019 Honda CRV with the North Carolina tag FAM5669. They should be considered armed and dangerous, officers said.

Police ask that anyone with information call (828) 328-5551. People can also leave tips at (877) WANTED-2, or www.usmarshals.gov/tips.

[Image via Hickory Police Department]

