 Ethan Harris Charged with Vehicular Homicide in Tennessee
Man Who ‘Smelled Like Alcohol’ Faces Vehicular Homicide Charge After BMW ‘Went Airborne,’ Landed on Other Car: Police

Aaron KellerSep 4th, 2021, 5:17 pm
Ethan Harris appears in a Metro Nashville Police Department mugshot.

Ethan Harris

The Metro Nashville Police Department says a 20-year-old man from Old Hickory, Tenn., is charged with vehicular homicide after his BMW became airborne and landed on top of another man’s vehicle.  Killed in the crash was James Gamble, 60, of Madison, Tenn.  The department tweeted several images of the scene Saturday morning.

An image shows a deadly Tennessee car crash allegedly caused by Ethan Harris, 20.

Defendant Ethan Harris, 20, is accused of driving down Shute Lane toward Lebanon Pike when he went off the right side of the road, hit a fence, bounced back across his lane of travel, struck concrete median, went airborne, and landed on top of Gamble’s car.  That’s according to reports by Nashville ABC affiliate WKRN-TV.  The crash happened near The Hermitage, the television station said, at about 2:30 in the morning.

The television station cited police to report that “Harris smelled of alcohol and showed signs of impairment.”

An image shows a deadly Tennessee car crash allegedly caused by Ethan Harris, 20.

Harris was taken to the hospital and was arrested after being treated for what WKRN said were “non-critical injuries.” A blood draw was taken as evidence.

Harris was held on a $40,000 bond, the television station said. It’s unclear if he remains incarcerated or whether he posted the requisite bond.

[images via the Metro Nashville Police Department]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Aaron Keller - Senior Editor

Aaron Keller holds a juris doctor degree from the University of New Hampshire School of Law and a broadcast journalism degree from Syracuse University.  He is a former anchor and executive producer for the Law&Crime Network and is now a Senior Editor for the Law&Crime website. DISCLAIMER:  This website is for general informational purposes only.  You should not rely on it for legal advice.  Reading this site or interacting with the author via this site does not create an attorney-client relationship.  This website is not a substitute for the advice of an attorney.  Speak to a competent lawyer in your jurisdiction for legal advice and representation relevant to your situation.

