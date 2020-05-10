Man Jumped on Wine Truck and Unscrewed Valve to Drink Straight from Tanker, Highway Patrol Says

Few things in life are better than wine. Magnifique! Just try to use a glass instead of drinking from the bottle or the tanker.

Video captures a shirtless, shoeless man in California jumping onto a wine truck, and climbing under. California Highway Patrol says that the individual unscrewed a valve, and tried to drink the beverage spilling out, according to CBS Sacramento. The company said they lost about 1,000 gallons on the wine–about 5000 bottles worth–on Highway 99 because of this incident.

The incident was captured on tape on the Cherokee Freight Lines tanker. Authorities said that the wine enthusiast as Gabriel Moreno.

“This individual was able to release the wine from under the tanker, and he placed himself underneath the tanker in such a manner, the best way to describe this was somebody doing like snow angels,” Modesto CHP officer Tom Olsen said. He said that among thousands of calls that he’s heard, this is in the top 10.

#ModestoMan video at the link

The Modesto CHP arrested Gabriel Moreno after he allegedly jumped on a moving tanker truck carrying bulk red #wine, climbed under its belly to unscrew a valve, and drank the wine as the truck traveled up Highway 99.https://t.co/6EllHecaa4 — Big Rick Stuart MyWineRadio DJ (@BIGRICK_XLDJ) May 7, 2020

Dashcam video from the tanker previously showed the suspect in his own vehicle, putting on his hazard lights and getting the truck driver to pull over. But the suspect stepped out of his vehicle and went to the side of the truck.

Moreno was arrested by the CHP. He could not be immediately reached for comment.

[Mugshot via Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office]