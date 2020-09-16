Watch Our Live Network Now

Man Charged in Missing Wife’s Murder More Than a Week After Her Truck Was Found Abandoned, On Fire

Alberto LuperonSep 16th, 2020, 12:20 pm

Joseph Concialdi

There has been an arrest in the disappearance of a missing Arizona woman, whose truck was found burning almost two weeks ago. Joseph Concialdi, 57, was booked for first-degree murder, Phoenix Police Sgt. Mercedes Fortune said according to ABC 15. The whereabouts of Julie Concialdi, 59, remain publicly unknown.

Julie Concialdi’s truck was found burned on Sept. 4, according to police in an AZ Central report. Phoenix cops responded to 20th Avenue and Monona Drive regarding a vehicle on fire. There was no one found in the truck. Through the license plate, authorities learned the vehicle was registered to her. She did not respond when they tried to call her and reach her at home, cops said. Her family reported her missing on Sept. 6. It turned out that she was last seen at her home around 27th Avenue and Dove Valley Road about 7 p.m. on Sept. 4.

“From family, both her husband and her children, was that she went to do a couple errands and never came back,” Sgt. Fortune said, according to ABC 15.

Concialdi’s disappearance was described as completely out of character.

“The first red flag was when she wasn’t returning texts and phone calls to her children,” her daughter Layce Phillips told the outlet. “If I ever sent her a text, within five minutes I had a phone call or a text back.”

It is unclear if defendant Concialdi has an attorney in this matter.

