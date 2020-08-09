Man Broke Jaw of 72-Year-Old Partially Disabled Veteran in Spat over Mask: Police

Police in Spokane, Washington say they caught a man wanted for punching a 72-year-old disabled partially disabled veteran in the face. Cody P. Hansen, 35, was arrested Saturday, cops said according to Q13 Fox.

Officials say that’s him on surveillance footage attacking the victim. The incident happened on July 18, 2020 at the Red Lion Inn and Suites in the city of Kent, officers said. According to authorities over there, the 72-year-old said something to the defendant’s girlfriend about not wearing a mask in the lobby. She had allegedly not been wearing a mask. As seen on video, the suspect (the man identified as Hansen) walked up to an older man who was sitting down, and had a cane.

The suspect stood for a beat by the older man, and punched him in the face four times. The victim apparently tried once to strike the attacker with a cane, but ended the video slumped over in his chair while the suspect walked away.

Police said this assault left the older man unconscious, with a broken jaw, and a corneal abrasion. Hansen allegedly left the hotel, and his girlfriend picked him up. He was charged in King County with second-degree assault resulting in serious bodily harm, and there was a warrant out for his arrest. it turned out he faced another warrant in Alaska for a probation violation- and drug-related case.

Officers said a tip led them to the defendant. Records viewed by Law&Crime show that he remained in the Spokane County jail in lieu of a $10,000 bond. Spokane cops reportedly said transfer is pending to King County.

[Screengrab via Q13 Fox]

