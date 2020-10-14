Kyle Rittenhouse Will Not Face Charges in Illinois for Possessing Rifle

Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, will not face charges in Illinois for possessing the rifle used in a fatal shooting in Wisconsin, says the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office. The firearm was bought, stored, and used in Wisconsin, authorities said. On top of that, there was no evidence the defendant possessed it in Illinois.

As seen on video, Rittenhouse opened fire amid the chaotic Kenosha protests in the unrelated police shooting of Jacob Blake. The defendant was running down the street. One person apparently hit him from behind, and Rittenhouse fell. Another person apparently tried to rip the firearm from his hands, but instead fell to the pavement as more shots were fired. The suspect stood up. More shots were heard on video, but it didn’t seem as if he was pointing his weapon or firing it. He continued down the street.

(Warning, Graphic/Violent)

A crowd chases a suspected shooter down in Kenosha. He trips and falls, then turns with the gun and fires several times. Shots can be heard fired elsewhere as well, corroborating reports of multiple shooters tonight #Kenosha #KenoshaRiots pic.twitter.com/qqsYWmngFW — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 26, 2020

The defendant was charged in Wisconsin for first-degree intentional homicide for the death of Anthony Huber, 26, first-degree reckless homicide in the death of Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and attempted first-degree intentional homicide for shooting Gauge Grosskreutz, 26. The other charges were two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, and one count possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18.

Rittenhouse was in Kenosha with other right-wing, self-appointed defenders of public property amid the protests. His attorneys maintain the shooting was in self-defense.

The Lake County Office of the State’s Attorney said that Rittenhouse remained at a juvenile detention in Lake County without bond. He is scheduled for an extradition hearing on October 30.

[Screengrab via ABC7]

