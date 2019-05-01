Indiana Man Allegedly Shot 60-Year-Old Military Veteran at Least 20 Times with Paintball Gun

“We hope it sends the message we’re going to take this serious”

Avery Bullock is charged with battery with a deadly weapon after police say he shot a 60yo man in the face and neck with a paintball gun.

Prosecutors say violence with paintball guns will not be tolerated. pic.twitter.com/Cf8c3fyAWI — Jesse Wells (@JesseWellsNews) April 30, 2019

Paintballing is a lot of fun — except when it absolutely, positively isn’t.

A 27-year-old Indiana man is accused of shooting a 60-year-old military veteran with paintballs at least 20 times at close range, according to The Indianapolis Star. Avery Bullock was charged with battery by means of a deadly weapon. He also faces a count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, since he was allegedly found with a 9mm handgun, and that’s prohibited on account of his 2015 conviction in a drug case.

Background: Avery Bullock also is/was(?) a member of the Grundy Crew. https://t.co/CTP10Wt4u5 https://t.co/js5GXBuy0M — Ryan Martin (@ryanmartin) April 30, 2019

“Yo old school, you ever been shot with a paint gun?” Bullock allegedly asked the victim.

He opened fire from about three feet away, according to the probable cause statement. The older man was hit in the face and neck, said Indianapolis Metropolitan Police. He had tried to run away, but tripped and fell; he sustained an injury to his back, according to authorities.

Records name no attorney of record. Bullock’s bond was set at $40,000, and he made his first appearance in court on Monday.

[Image via Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department]