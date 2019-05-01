Featured Posts

Indiana Man Allegedly Shot 60-Year-Old Military Veteran at Least 20 Times with Paintball Gun

by | 2:12 pm, May 1st, 2019

Paintballing is a lot of fun — except when it absolutely, positively isn’t.

A 27-year-old Indiana man is accused of shooting a 60-year-old military veteran with paintballs at least 20 times at close range, according to The Indianapolis StarAvery Bullock was charged with battery by means of a deadly weapon. He also faces a count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, since he was allegedly found with a 9mm handgun, and that’s prohibited on account of his 2015 conviction in a drug case.

“Yo old school, you ever been shot with a paint gun?” Bullock allegedly asked the victim.

He opened fire from about three feet away, according to the probable cause statement. The older man was hit in the face and neck, said Indianapolis Metropolitan Police. He had tried to run away, but tripped and fell; he sustained an injury to his back, according to authorities.

Records name no attorney of record. Bullock’s bond was set at $40,000, and he made his first appearance in court on Monday.

[Image via Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department]

filed under
  1. Mediaite
  2. The Mary Sue
  3. RunwayRiot
  4. Law & Crime
  5. Gossip Cop
  6. AmboTV