‘I’m F—ing Suffocating Him’: Cop Knew Dying 8-Year-old Autistic Son Had Hypothermia, Prosecutors Say

A NYPD cop and his fiancée charged in the death of an 8-year-old autistic boy were allegedly well aware of his dying condition. Investigators found a recording in the home of Michael Valva, 40, and Angelina Pollina, 42, and it purportedly shows they knew 8-year-old Thomas Valva was suffering from hypothermia in their garage, according to The New York Daily News.

Pollina allegedly told another child that the victim couldn’t walk because he’s “hypothermic.”

“He keeps face-planting on the concrete,” Michael Valva allegedly said.

“You know why he’s falling,” Pollina allegedly said.

“Because he’s cold,” Valva purportedly stated. “Boo fucking hoo.”

At one point, Pollina allegedly asked what the elder Valva was doing to Thomas.

“I’m fucking suffocating him,” Valva allegedly said about his biological son. “That’s what I’m doing.”

The defendants pleaded not guilty on Friday to second-degree murder in a Suffolk County courtroom. They were set to be married. Valva was bringing in Thomas, a 6-year-old son, and 10-year-old son into the relationship. Pollina had three daughters: 11-year-old twins, and a 6-year-old.

Cops said Thomas Valva died because he was left out in the family garage when outside temperatures were 19 degrees. Officials now say that the victim and his 10-year-old autistic brother were forced to use the space as a bedroom.

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart said Friday that there’s video showing Thomas’ brothers being starved and exposed to freezing temperatures.

Michael Valva allegedly tried to pass off his son’s death as the boy falling down while attempting to catch a school bus. Officials said the victim’s head and facial injuries were inconsistent with this story. Now investigators claim that Thomas repeatedly fell inside the home.

