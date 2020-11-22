‘I Have COVID’: Police Looking for Man Who Spat at Women in Confrontation over Masks (VIDEO)

“I have COVID,” this man in Ashburnham says as he spits in the direction of two women taking a hike Sunday afternoon. Based on a verbal confrontation early in the video, he was upset the women were not wearing a mask while hiking. Now police are looking for him. #WBZ pic.twitter.com/kLR9dcPd6W — Kristina Rex (@KristinaRex) November 20, 2020

We’re still not used to spitting incidents becoming a new crime subgenre, and yet here we are. Police in Ashburnham, Massachusetts seek a man, who was seen on video hocking some saliva at women.

In the footage, he spat downward, and briefly walked away, stopping to pick up a beanie he dropped.

“I have COVID. I’ve been tested positive,” he said, before spitting again.

“Are you okay?” said a woman from off-frame.

“No,” said the man.

Now cops are looking for Mr. Not-Ok. They say the man was hiking last Sunday, November 15.

“You can contact us at 978-827-4413 or contact Det. Siano at [email protected],” officers said.

As seen on footage, he had a mask shifted below his mouth. Cops said that that he and an older woman had been chastising the two women for not wearing masks, according to CBS Boston.

“He explained to them that it was the ‘law’ and that they were selfish,” cops said. “He aggressively turned towards them and stated, ‘I have COVID’ and began spitting at the young females.”

Now police say that the man could face an assault case. The investigation is ongoing.

“We’re hoping the suspect comes forward so we can determine is there another side to this that we don’t know about, that we didn’t see on the video,” police Lt. Chris Conrad said.

[Screengrab via Kristina Rex on Twitter]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]