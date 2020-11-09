Watch Our Live Network Now

Gun-Pointing St. Louis Attorney Couple Sues Photographer, News Agency Over Infamous Picture

Alberto LuperonNov 9th, 2020, 10:37 am

Not the picture in question, but a screengrab of the June 28, 2020 incident.

The Missouri couple made infamous after pointing firearms at protesters in their neighborhood has sued a photographer and his news agency over a memorable picture of the incident. Plaintiffs Mark McCloskey and Patricia McCloskey assert in St. Louis Circuit Court that Bill Greenblatt, a photographer for United Press International (UPI), was trespassing when he took the image. They are also going after Redbubble, an online marketplace, for merchandise featuring their “likenesses.”

UPI and Redbubble did not immediately respond to a Law&Crime request for comment.

The McCloskeys face an ongoing criminal case in Missouri for pointing their weapons at protesters, who were demonstrating against St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson (D) for doxxing Black Lives Matter protesters. The couple maintains they were acting in self-defense, and that protesters were trespassing in their private community.

Ironically, this follows the suggestion that the McCloskeys have been violating copyright law in connection to the picture, when they left an autographed copy and a tip for an employee at a pancake restaurant. UPI ended up considering a cease-and-desist letter because the couple were using the picture in greeting cards.

