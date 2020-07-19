Dog Heist: Man Drove Car into Pet Store, and Stole 6 Puppies, Crime Stoppers Say

We at Law&Crime have seen our fair share of pet store-related crimes. This one might be the most ambitious out of all of them.

A man allegedly drove a car through the front store of a pet store in Thornton, Colorado, and stole six puppies before fleeing. The details of this case come from a Facebook post from Metro Denver Crime Stoppers, which was shared by the Thornton Police Department.

The incident happened Thursday night at 10 p.m. This was the Pet Ranch at 3833 E. 120th Avenue. The canines were valued at $14,895.

The suspect was only described as a man.

“The Thornton Police Department is seeking information regarding the photographed male suspect or the suspicious sale of multiple puppies please contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers,” Crime Stoppers wrote.

Police ask that anyone with information call (720) 913-STOP. Crime Stoppers can also take tips online. From Crime Stoppers:

To be eligible for the award and to remain anonymous, tipsters must call the tip line or submit a tip online. Crime Stoppers collects information on unsolved crimes or individuals wanted by the police. Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000. The tip line is answered 24 hours a day – 7 days a week.

Any pet-related theft is going to be a little unique. A man in Florida was arrested in 2016 for allegedly stealing a puppy and trading her for drugs. Around the same time, in Portland, Oregon, a man allegedly smuggled a python out of a pet store by stuffing the animal in his pants.

[Images via Thornton Police Department]

