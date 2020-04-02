Here’s What All 50 States Have Done About Evictions During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Many people are, quite simply, unable to afford or pay for much of anything due to the financial strain and market crash caused by the COVID-19 novel coronavirus. This includes rent, the daily cost of living in these United States.

While renters across the nation entertain and enact the idea of rent strikes or rent freezes, many people are left wondering what, exactly, the government of their state is doing to protect them. Property law is, as they say, a “bundle of rights.” Tenants have an interest in roofs over their heads (the right to possession and use), but property owners or landlords have other rights (such as legal title, the right to manage, the right to income, and the right to capital). Property law is generally a function of state statute and oftentimes county or municipal code. Here is a brief summary of emergency actions — or a lack thereof — taken by each of the 50 states.

Alabama: No statewide guidance forthcoming. Sheriffs in Jefferson, Montgomery and Madison Counties have paused evictions until further notice.

Alaska: No genuine statewide guidance at present. An executive order pauses evictions for a very small class of renters receiving state support.

Arizona: Evictions are effectively paused for 120 days by way of an executive order–technically only applies to renters impacted by the pandemic.

Arkansas: No statewide or county guidance appears to be forthcoming at present.

California: Evictions statewide are paused until May 31, 2020 by way of an executive order.

Colorado: Evictions statewide are paused until April 30, 2020 by way of an executive order.

Connecticut: Evictions statewide are paused until May 1, 2020 by way of a court order.

Delaware: Evictions statewide are paused indefinitely until the current state of emergency is rescinded.

District of Columbia: Evictions in the unrepresented district are paused through May 1, 2020 by way of a court order.

Florida: Evictions are effectively paused until April 17, 2020, at the earliest, by way of a court order.

Georgia: No statewide guidance at present. Atlanta has an extremely limited pause on some evictions.

Hawaii: Evictions are paused statewide until April 30, 2020 by way of a court order.

Idaho: No statewide guidance is forthcoming but evictions may be paused by way of a court order banning anything except for drug cases to move forward until April 15, 2020.

Illinois: Evictions statewide are paused indefinitely until the current state of emergency is rescinded.

Indiana: Evictions statewide are paused indefinitely until the current state of emergency is rescinded.

Iowa: Evictions statewide are paused indefinitely until the current state of emergency is rescinded.

Kansas: Evictions statewide are paused indefinitely by way of an executive order.

Kentucky: Evictions statewide are paused until April 10, 2020 by way of a court order.

Louisiana: Evictions statewide are effectively paused until April 13, 2020 at the earliest by way of an executive order.

Maine: Evictions statewide are effectively paused until May 1, 2020 by way of a court order.

Maryland: Evictions statewide are paused indefinitely until the current state of emergency is rescinded.

Massachusetts: Evictions statewide are paused until April 21, 2020 at the earliest by way of a court order.

Michigan: Evictions statewide are paused until April 17, 2020 by way of an executive order.

Minnesota: Evictions statewide are paused indefinitely until the current state of emergency is rescinded.

Mississippi: No statewide or county guidance forthcoming.

Missouri: No statewide guidance forthcoming. Jackson County evictions have been paused until March 27, 2020 at the earliest by way of a court order.

Montana: Evictions statewide are paused indefinitely by way of an executive order.

Nebraska: Evictions statewide are paused until May 31, 2020 by way of an executive order.

Nevada: Evictions statewide are paused indefinitely until the current state of emergency is rescinded.

New Hampshire: Evictions statewide are paused indefinitely until the current state of emergency is rescinded.

New Jersey: Evictions statewide are paused for at least 60 days by way of an executive order.

New Mexico: Evictions statewide are paused temporarily for tenants who can prove an inability to pay rent by way of a court order.

New York: Evictions are paused statewide until further notice by way of a court order, and a 90-day eviction moratorium is also in effect by way of an executive order.

North Carolina: Evictions are paused statewide for at least 30 days by way of a court order.

North Dakota:No statewide or county guidance forthcoming.

Ohio: No statewide guidance forthcoming. Hamilton County has paused evictions until further notice by way of a court order.

Oklahoma: Evictions statewide are effectively paused until May 15, 2020 by way of a court order.

Oregon: Evictions are paused statewide for 90 days by way of an executive order.

Pennsylvania: Evictions are paused statewide until April 30, 2020, at the earliest, by way of a court order.

Rhode Island: Evictions are paused statewide until April 19, 2020, at the earliest, by way of an executive order.

South Carolina: Evictions are paused statewide until May 1, 2020, at the earliest, by way of a court order.

Tennessee: Evictions are paused statewide until April 30, 2020, by way of a court order.

Texas: Evictions are paused statewide until April 20, 2020, by way of court order.

Utah: Evictions are paused statewide until May 15, 2020 by way of an executive order.

Vermont: No statewide guidance as of yet but this could soon change. Chittenden County evictions are paused for 90 days.

Virginia: Evictions are paused statewide until April 6, 2020 by way of a court order.

Washington: Evictions are paused statewide for 30 days by way of an executive order and the moratorium may be extended for an additional 30 days.

West Virginia: Evictions are effectively paused statewide until April 10, 2020 by way of a court order.

Wisconsin: Evictions are paused statewide for 60 days by way of an executive order.

Wyoming: No genuine statewide guidance is forthcoming but most evictions are likely paused until May 31, 2020 by way of a court order.

This list will be updated as events dictate.

