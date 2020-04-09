Activist Group Suing Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage Seeks to Kick Judge Off the Case

An activist group which filed a consumer protection and emotional distress lawsuit against Fox News for its coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic has sought to replace the judge overseeing its claim — one week after filing it.

As Law&Crime reported last week, the Washington League for Increased Transparency and Ethics, known as WASHLITE, claimed Fox News and other defendants “willfully and maliciously engaged in a campaign of deception and omission regarding the danger of the international proliferation of the novel Coronavirus.” The core of the group’s argument is that certain Fox News segments downplayed the danger the virus posed and therefore allowed the virus to spread in a less checked manner than might otherwise have occurred. The claim also took exception to Fox News referring to itself as a “news” broadcast.

Court documents obtained by Law&Crime indicate that WASHLITE has moved to have the judge disqualified under Washington State law. The law allows “[a]ny party” or “any attorney” to “disqualify a judge” subject to some limitations.

One limitation is that the disqualification must occur before a judge has made a “discretionary ruling.” Another is that the judge can only continue to decide issues the parties agree can be decided. It’s a one-shot deal; “[n]o party or attorney is permitted to disqualify more than one judge in any matter.”

In a court document entitled an “affidavit of prejudice,” WASHLITE’s attorney, Elizabeth Hallock, states only as follows: “I believe that a fair and impartial hearing cannot be heard before the Hon. Judge Schubert, Judge of the above case.”

The Washington State statute at play here does not say what specific actions are grounds for judicial disqualification. Washington’s state law is, in this respect, markedly different from federal law, which outlines specific reasons for a judge’s disqualification. Federal judges can be disqualified if their presence on a case causes a situation “in which his impartiality might reasonably be questioned,” if the judge “has a personal bias or prejudice concerning a party,” or if the judge has “personal knowledge of disputed evidentiary facts concerning the proceeding.” Those all make clear sense. Federal law also sets forth generally-less-juicy grounds for disqualifications where judges are related to a litigant or if a judge previously practiced law with one of the attorneys who is pressing the case. Those methods of disqualification generally happen without much fanfare. These federal standards, however, do not apply to Washington State courts.

Once disqualified under state law, a judge must not continue to “sit to hear or try any action or proceeding.” The case must be transferred to another judge (in larger counties) or another judge must be called in (in smaller venues) according to another state law. Under Washington law, certain judicial actions, such as handling an arraignment, setting bail, or scheduling a case calendar are exempt from disqualification.

The judge the plaintiffs want disqualified, Ken Schubert, generally hears criminal matters. His biography states that he was previously a chief civil judge. He’s been on the bench since 2013. Judges run for office in nonpartisan elections in Washington State, but a Law&Crime review of election expenditures from Schubert’s 2012 election committee shows payments to Northwest Passage Consulting, a group which states on its homepage that it tends to work with Democrats and progressives. Schubert reportedly ran unopposed in 2016 and did not report expenditures. Hallock, the plaintiff’s attorney, is running for governor of Washington.

Obviously, nothing is wrong with any of that. Recently, though, Judge Schubert “flipped” a decision to withhold records in another public health matter and instead decided to make the records public.

It could simply be that the plaintiffs, in an abundance of caution, do not want two public health matters being litigated by the same judge at roughly the same time. Federal judges have recused themselves for similar reasons. But we’re just reading between the lines with that speculative assessment. It could also simply be that WASHLITE is employing a completely legal delay tactic.

Law&Crime has reached out to WASHLITE’s attorney seeking a response to questions about why, specifically, the group wants the judge disqualified. If we receive a response, we will include it here.

Law&Crime has previously assessed the strengths of potential lawsuits against Fox News over its coronavirus coverage. Bottom line: they’re going to be very hard to win.

