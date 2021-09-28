Retired Homicide Detective Weighs in on Gabby Petito’s Death and Brian Laundrie’s ‘Peculiar’ Disappearance

Listen to the full episode on Apple Podcast, Spotify or wherever else you get your podcasts, and subscribe!

On the latest episode of Law&Crime’s podcast Coptales & Cocktails, Sgt. Sean “Sticks” Larkin, formerly of the Tulsa Police Department’s Crime Gun Unit, and ICU Nurse Howard Doss sat down with former Los Angeles Sheriff Department (LASD) Homicide Detective Danny Smith to discuss the Gabby Petito case.

“There’s a scientific method to investigating these cases,” said Smith, who currently works as a private investigator. “The overwhelming odds are Gabby was killed by someone she knows… so you look at the last to see her alive… everything points towards this boyfriend.”

Despite all the evidence appearing to stack against Petito’s boyfriend Brian Laundrie, Smith says he’s still considering all possibilities.

“This is one of those deals were I stay in the middle of the road. It’s very peculiar he’s disappeared, but who knows what he’s going through… he could be dealing with some mental health issues. “I’d wait to see what the cause of death is.”

