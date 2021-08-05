Police Officer Talks About How He Became a K9 Handler and the Time a Suspect Made the Mistake of Punching His Police Dog

Listen to the full episode on Apple Podcast, Spotify or wherever else you get your podcasts, and subscribe!

On the latest episode of Law&Crime’s podcast “Coptales & Cocktails” Sgt. Sean “Sticks” Larkin, formerly of the Tulsa Police Department’s Crime Gun Unit, and ICU Nurse Howard Doss sit down with Tulsa Police Officer Chad Murtaugh and his retired police dog Riggs.

“I’ve always had a passion for working with animals,” Murtaugh said, before talking about what it’s like to work with a K9 unit. “When I got into the department the K9 unit seemed like the perfect fit. They go to all the hot calls, all the robbery calls, all the violent calls, they got to be in the action all time.”

One of Murtaugh’s K9s, Riggs, joined him in the Coptales and Cocktails studio.

“This guy one time made the ill decision to strike Riggs,” Murtaugh said of an apprehension story that sticks out to him. “Riggs grabbed the guy’s arm. Eventually we were able to subdue the man and take him into custody, but Riggs got the better half of this guy.” Murtaugh tells the story around the 38:00-mark of the video below.

Watch the full episode here:

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]