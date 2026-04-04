A man has been found guilty by a Wisconsin jury for gunning down two police officers after he responded to a fight between two women and encountered another man.

Tremaine Jones, 23, was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide in the death of Milwaukee Police Officer Kendall Corder, as well as attempted first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, and possession of a short-barreled shotgun or rifle, the Milwaukee Police Department announced on Friday.

As prosecutors recounted during the trial, a fight broke out between two women on the night of June 26, 2025, in the area of North 25th Street and West Garfield Avenue in Milwaukee. The women were apparently feuding over a cheating boyfriend, and a man with a gun broke up a fight.

"That's what sets everything off," Milwaukee County Assistant District Attorney Grant Huebner said, according to local Fox affiliate WITI. "Everything happens because of that."

One of the women did not like the man with the gun breaking up the fight so she called Jones, according to authorities.

The defendant then showed up with his own gun, a short-barreled rifle, and "decides to make 25th and Garfield his little punching bag," Huebner stated. "He's just firing off a round, pissed because there's a guy in the apartment?"

Cellphone video showed Jones walking on a street in the area waving a rifle and reportedly yelling, "What you want? Let's do it!"

Multiple 911 calls were made, and the people present during the fight left, authorities said. But Jones still had a gun, and soon after he walked into an area off an alleyway, officers, including the 32-year-old Corder, approached him.

Jones reportedly fired 16 shots, "13 of 'em at a guy who's running away," Huebner said. "He takes a pause, and he fires more."

"The officers were both struck and not able to return fire," the Milwaukee Police Department said three days after the shooting. "Officer Corder was transported to Froedtert Hospital for treatment and later succumbed to his injuries."

Corder's 29-year-old partner was brought to a hospital, treated, and released. Jones was arrested.

Just before closing arguments on Friday, prosecutors presented a phone call Jones made from jail to his mother.

"'I'm there, I see two guys, and my reaction is my reaction.' That's not saying other people, that's saying, 'Mom, I'm sorry I just killed a cop,'" Huebner said, according to WITI. "Whether or not he knew they were cops didn't matter. He severs a guy's spine, almost severs another, and says, 'Mom, it wasn't intentional.'"

Jones reportedly cried during the call, saying that he thought it was "two random people from the hood" and not police officers and that he was scared.

"The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) recognizes what a difficult week this has been for our members who testified and were forced to relive the horror of the day we lost Officer Corder," the law enforcement agency said after the verdict. "These members were brave and heroic on that day and we admire their courage during this trial. Our thoughts are with them and Officer Corder's family at the conclusion of this case."

Jones is set to be sentenced on June 12. He faces life in prison.