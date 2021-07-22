‘Black Widow’ Prosecutor Revisits the ‘Cold and Calculating’ Way the Infamous Convicted Murderer Plotted Husband’s Killing

Listen to the full episode on Apple Podcast, Spotify or wherever else you get your podcasts, and subscribe!

On the latest episode of Law&Crime’s podcast “Coptales & Cocktails” Sgt. Sean “Sticks” Larkin formerly of the Tulsa Police Department’s Crime Gun Unit and ICU Nurse Howard Doss sit down with Maria Dominguez, one of the former prosecutors on the infamous “Black Widow” murder case.

Dominguez described Aurea Vazquez Rijos, a.k.a. “The Black Widow,” as very, “cold and calculating.”

“She arranged to meet with Adam Anhang, (the Black Widow’s husband who she hired a hitman to kill) at a very pricy restaurant. She literally sat there and had dinner with this guy knowing that when he left the restaurant he would be killed,” Dominguez recalled.

“When they left the restaurant he was approached by the person who was hired and was beaten to death with a brick,” Dominguez added, detailed the moments before Anhang was killed in Puerto Rico in 2005.

Dominguez then recounted for Larkin and Doss the most chilling detail of the murder.

“When [Anhang] was being beaten to death, and [Rijos] stood by, he actually yelled to her, ‘run baby run!’” she said.

