Flash actor Ezra Miller pleaded guilty Friday to a charge connected to a break-in and theft of alcohol at a neighbor’s home in Vermont.

Miller, 30, appeared in a Vermont courtroom Friday and accepted a plea deal to avoid jail time for their role in an alleged alcohol theft dating back to May.

Vermont Superior Judge Kerry McDonald-Cady warned Miller that misbehavior while on probation could land them back in court on the count his plea deal would have resolved.

The actor pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of unlawful trespassing to avoid facing a felony burglary charge for allegedly breaking into a neighbor’s home and stealing three expensive bottles of alcohol. Miller received one year of probation and a $500 fine.

“If you complete that probation successfully, and the probation is closed and discharged, count one would remain dismissed,” McDonald-Cady informed the actor. “However, if there was a violation of probation that is filed — that a court found probable cause for — the state could refile the count one burglary.”

Saying little at the hearing, Miller supplied mostly one-word answers of “yes” when asked whether they heard and agreed with the state attorney’s recitation of the allegations. The judge then pressed them on whether they illegally entered neighbor Isaac Winokur’s property in Stamford, Vermont, without authorization.

“So you agree that when you went to that property in the Stamford district, Mr. Winokur’s property, that you knew that at some point that you weren’t able to go onto the property, that there was notice provided you beforehand, that you didn’t have permission to enter that property?” McDonald-Cady asked.

“Yes,” Miller answered.

“Despite that, you were there on that property?” she continued.

“Yes,” Miller said again.

Lisa Shelkrot, Miller’s attorney, issued a statement on the actor’s behalf after the hearing.

“Ezra would like to thank the court and the community for their trust and patience throughout this process, and would once again like to acknowledge the love and support they have received from their family and friends, who continue to be a vital presence in their ongoing mental health,” the statement said.

After news first broke of the trespassing charge on Aug. 15, 2022, Miller issued a statement blaming the incident on what they called a period of “intense crisis.”

“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment,” Miller said. “I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

This isn’t the first time the actor has been in the news.

In April, Hawaii police arrested Miller for throwing a chair and injuring a woman at a home in Pāhoa, officials said in a press release. Police said Miller had become irate after being asked to leave. The actor was arrested a second time in that state at a karaoke bar.

