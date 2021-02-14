 Nicki Minaj's Father Robert Maraj Died from Hit-and-Run: Police | Law & Crime
Watch Our Live Network Now

Nicki Minaj’s Father Died from His Injuries in Hit-and-Run Incident: Police

Alberto LuperonFeb 14th, 2021, 4:57 pm

Nicki Minaj in 2020.

Robert Maraj, the father of rapper Nicki Minaj, was the victim of a hit-and-run on Friday, and he died from his injuries on Saturday, the Nassau County police department said in a new press release.

Before they identified the 64-year-old man, officers said he survived an incident in critical condition, in which he was walking at the intersection of Roslyn Road and Raff Avenue. A vehicle hit him and left the scene. The man (Maraj) was hospitalized.

A doctor pronounced him dead on Saturday, officers said.

Cops don’t have a lot to go on. They didn’t even had a description of the suspect vehicle. From the release:

According to detectives, while walking in the roadway on Roslyn Road at the intersection of Raff Avenue, a 64-year-old male was struck by a northbound, undescribed, vehicle that left the scene of the accident. The victim was transported to an area hospital and is listed in critical condition.

That means there is no hint of a suspect, and officers did not describe the incident in detail.

The investigation is ongoing. Police asks that anyone with tips call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. They say callers will remain anonymous.

A Minaj representative confirm Maraj’s death to PEOPLE.

[Image via Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Law&Crime:

You may also like: