Lady Gaga Confirms There’s $500,000 Reward for Return of Her ‘Beloved’ Missing Dogs

Singer Lady Gaga released a statement on Friday offering a $500,000 reward for the return of her two missing dogs Koji and Gustav. Suspects stole the canines Wednesday night, and shot dog walker Ryan Fischer, 30.

“My beloved dogs Koji and Gustav were taken in Hollywood two nights ago,” Gaga wrote. “My heart is sick and I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness. I will pay $500,000 for their safe return. Email [email protected] to contact us.”

My beloved dogs Koji and Gustav were taken in Hollywood two nights ago. My heart is sick and I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness. I will pay $500,000 for their safe return. Email [email protected] to contact us. pic.twitter.com/3NY9u7Mw2K — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 26, 2021

This statement confirms previous sources from TMZ, which first reported the $500,000 reward and the email [email protected]

As seen on surveillance footage, a white sedan approached Fischer, who was reportedly walking three of Lady Gaga’s French Bulldogs. A struggle ensued. Fischer was shot after calling for help. The attackers took Koji and Gustav, but the third dog, Asia, escaped and went to Fischer’s side.

Fischer’s family released a statement, thanking Gaga for her support. They also asked for the family’s privacy as they focus on Ryan’s recovery.

“Thankfully, Ryan is receiving extraordinary care in the hospital right now and his doctors expect him to make a full recovery,” they said, according to Rolling Stone. “We cannot possibly say enough to thank all of the first responders, nurses and doctors who have worked so tirelessly to care for Ryan.”

Gaga commended Fischer in her statement.

“I continue to love you Ryan Fischer,” she wrote. “You risked your life to fight for our family. You’re forever a hero.”

The Los Angeles Police Department describes the suspect vehicle as a four-door, white Nissan Altima. Both suspects were described as Black men, ages 20-25. One is described as having blond dreadlocks, wearing a black hoodie, and being armed with a semi-automatic handgun. The other man was described as wearing dark clothing.

[Image via SAUL LOEB/POOL/AFP via Getty Images]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]