‘I Never Changed My Story’: Accuser Defends Descriptions of Harvey Weinstein’s Testicles During Cross-Examination at Los Angeles Trial

An attorney for Harvey Weinstein questioned an accuser Wednesday about the disgraced movie producer’s deformed genitalia, asking her if she “changed her story” of the alleged 2013 attack after she learned he’d had surgery that removed his testicles from his scrotum.

An Italian model of Russian descent, the woman told lawyer Alan Jackson, “I never changed my story” and said in broken English that she “described that he had a problem, that it wasn’t the testicles but it was a part of him.” Jackson read aloud graphic descriptions the woman gave police in 2017 of Weinstein allegedly forcing her to perform oral sex. The woman implied in her answers that she didn’t purposely omit anything from her grand jury testimony that she told police, but she wasn’t asked about certain details in the grand jury proceeding that she shared with detectives.

“When the people interview, when the detective interview, I’m talking. In the grand jury testimony, they ask questions,” she said.

Identified in court only as Jane Doe 1, the woman finished testifying about 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday after taking the stand as the first witness Monday afternoon. She broke down in sobs during early questioning from Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Paul Thompson but went on to withstand two full days of testimony, including about a day and a half of cross-examination from Jackson.

Jane Doe 1 is one of four alleged victims behind the eight sexual assault related charges that Weinstein faces, after prosecutors dropped a fifth accuser from the case shortly before trial began.

Already serving a 23-year sentence for rape and sexual assault convictions out of New York, the 70-year-old Weinstein faces a potential life sentence if convicted in California.

Four other woman are set to testify as “prior bad act” witnesses, though Weinstein’s lawyers have argued that another witness, Weinstein’s former personal assistant Rowena Chiu, should also be considered a prior bad act witness instead of a witness who will testify about Weinstein’s knowledge and understanding of consent. She has publicly said that Weinstein tried to rape her in 1998.

Jackson’s law partner Mark Werksman emphatically compared prosecutors’ use of Chiu as a witness to “Icarus..about to fly to close to the sun with his wings of wax” and warned Los Angeles County Superior Court Lisa B. Lench her allowance of it could be “is what’s going to cause a real problem if there’s a conviction in this case.”

The judge declined to change her ruling, so Chiu is expected to testify about what Werksman referred to as a “slobbering apology” Weinstein allegedly made to her while finalizing a settlement over the incident. Werksman said the nature of the settlement is bound to come in, but Lench reiterated Tuesday that there will be “no financial description of settlements.”

Meanwhile, Jane Doe 1 answered questions all day Tuesday and Wednesday, focused on her visit to Los Angeles in February 2013 for the Los Angeles Italia Film Festival, where she saw Weinstein after initially meeting him earlier in Rome. She testified he showed up at her hotel uninvited and entered her room, then forced her to perform oral sex on his limp penis before leading her into the bathroom and raping her over a sink while telling her to tell him she liked it.

Werksman said in his opening that the woman completely fabricated the encounter. In his cross on Wednesday, Jackson asked if she had photos or video of her injuries from the alleged assault. She said she didn’t.

“You think somebody after rape making video of themselves?” she asked.

“Nothing you can show this jury that corroborates you were even with Harvey Weinstein that night?” Jackson asked.

“I had his jacket, but I gave away,” the woman answered tearfully. She’s earlier testified that Weinstein left his suit coat behind, describing how she contacted film festival organizer Pascal Vicedomini and the coat ended up with the hotel lost and found.

Jackson asked the woman on Wednesday if she had a relationship with Vicedomini, but Judge Lench sustained an objection from Thompson so the woman never answered. She previously said she and Vicedominin were only “close friends.”

The testimony from Jane Doe 1 was not the first time an accuser has described Weinstein’s genitalia in a trial setting, as it was a key focus in his 2020 New York trial.

This is a developing story.

This article is compiled in part from a pool reporter organized by The Associated Press. Wednesday’s reports were by James Queally of the Los Angeles Times.

[Image: Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images]

