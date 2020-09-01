‘I Like to Move It’ DJ Found Dead Less Than a Month After Sexual Battery Arrest

Erick Morillo, the 49-year-old DJ best known for the dance song “I Like to Move It,” was found dead Tuesday in his Miami Beach home, police said in a Local 10 report.

According to cops, they got a 911 call at 10:42 a.m. This probe is in the preliminary period. The cause and manner of death are currently unclear.

😳💔 Can’t believe it. Only spoke to him last week… he was troubled, less than perfect but was always amazing to me and helped us get circus going in the early days, and we had many amazing times over the 20 years we we’re friends. Genuinely gutted. RIP @ErickMorillo 🤯 — Yousef (@yousefcircus) September 1, 2020

This follows less than a month after he turned himself in to police regarding an alleged sexual assault at his home last December. Police say he and another DJ—a woman—were working at a private party, and later had drinks at his place.

The woman said that he initially made advances toward her, but she turned him down, cops said. In this account, she was intoxicated, and went to sleep alone in a room. But she woke up naked, she said. Morillo was allegedly also naked, standing by the bed.

I don’t want to be ‘that guy’ but literally this was like 4 weeks ago https://t.co/NHlqZmafeq — Murder He Wrote (@Murder_He_Wrote) September 1, 2020

He obviously had his demons & fought his battles over the years and god knows what he’s been going through over the last few weeks since the allegations but what ever he was accused of, whatever he is alleged to have done, this should not have been the end, I can’t believe it. pic.twitter.com/0QqchTRoEi — Danny Howard (@dannyhowarddj) September 1, 2020

The defendant denied the claim. Police said the rape kit came back positive.

