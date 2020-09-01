Watch Our Live Network Now

‘I Like to Move It’ DJ Found Dead Less Than a Month After Sexual Battery Arrest

Alberto LuperonSep 1st, 2020, 4:15 pm

Erick Morillo, the 49-year-old DJ best known for the dance song “I Like to Move It,” was found dead Tuesday in his Miami Beach home, police said in a Local 10 report.

According to cops, they got a 911 call at 10:42 a.m. This probe is in the preliminary period. The cause and manner of death are currently unclear.

This follows less than a month after he turned himself in to police regarding an alleged sexual assault at his home last December. Police say he and another DJ—a woman—were working at a private party, and later had drinks at his place.

The woman said that he initially made advances toward her, but she turned him down, cops said. In this account, she was intoxicated, and went to sleep alone in a room. But she woke up naked, she said. Morillo was allegedly also naked, standing by the bed.

The defendant denied the claim. Police said the rape kit came back positive.

[Screengrab via WPLG Local 10]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Law&Crime:

You may also like: