All According to Plan: Jane Fonda Gets Arrested Protesting Inaction on Climate Change

Well, actress Jane Fonda said she was going to get arrested, and that’s what happened Friday. The 81-year-old left-leaning thespian was seen getting handcuffed at the U.S. Capitol, and being led away by authorities.

Fonda previously discussed the possibility (goal?) of being arrested.

“I’m going to take my body, which is kind of famous and popular right now because of the [TV series ‘Grace and Frankie’] and I’m going to go to D.C. and I’m going to have a rally every Friday,” Fonda told The Washington Post in a Thursday report. “It’ll be called ‘Fire Drill Friday.’ And we’re going to engage in civil disobedience and we’re going to get arrested every Friday.”

Fonda was getting involved in protests against inaction on climate change, citing inspiration from the 16-year-old student activist Greta Thunberg.

When Law&Crime asked for information on the arrest, Capitol police did not discuss it in particular.

“Today, the United States Capitol Police arrested 16 individuals for unlawfully demonstrating on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol,” Communications Director Eva Malecki said in an email. “All were charged with D.C. Code §22-1307, Crowding, Obstructing or Incommoding.”

Crowding, obstructing or incommoding is a misdemeanor in D.C., punishable by up to 90 days in jail, a $500 fine, or both.

