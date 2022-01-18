Teacher Went on Classroom Rant About ‘Awful’ Kids, Fantasized About Carrying a Gun (VIDEO)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As heard on video, a woman went on a harsh rant about students, and now the local school district has acknowledged she is one of their teachers. The educator is on administrative leave, the Lamar Consolidated School District in Rosenberg, Texas, told KRIV.

Cellphone footage was apparently from inside the classroom but did not show anyone’s faces. The teacher, who reportedly works at Wright Junior High School, allegedly went on the tirade in front of her 6th graders.

“If I have to keep dealing with kids that are complete and utter morons, I’m done,” the woman said.

She even fantasized about sinking children in the river.

“I told my kids, I was like, I have never in my life dealt with kids that are so awful that if they fell into a river I would let them float away,” she said. “Literally. ‘See ya!'”

“You shouldn’t throw them a log?” a child said.

“Nope,” she said. “I might throw a log on them so they sink.”

She considered walking around with a firearm.

“I want to carry a gun on my hip and intimidate people,” she said. “You need to be like a police officer there, and then you can hit them when they’re smart [censored].”

LISTEN: A Houston area teacher went on a major rant in front of a class full of 6th graders. "I want to be fired," she said. It happened at Wright Junior High School. I'm told the teacher has been placed on administrative leave.

She showed no fear of getting fired for what she was saying. Quite the opposite, in fact. She welcomed it.

“I don’t even care if I lose my job,” she said. “I want to be fired at this point. I literally am going to hurt myself if I have to keep coming here.”

The Lamar CISD told the outlet that the teacher is now on administrative leave, calling her statements “disturbing.”

“Parents trust us with their students every day and, unfortunately, the actions of a single person have the potential to breach that trust,” the school district said. “That is why it is important to underscore that the hardworking, dedicated staff at Harry Wright Junior High School work to create a place where all students feel included and valued, and the comments made in the video are not a reflection of the campus as a whole.”

The school district did not immediately respond to a Law&Crime request for more information.

Student Saydie Sciple told KRIV that she is in the teacher’s class. Sciple said that the woman did not say anything like that when she was there, but the teacher did voice hopes of getting fired.

“She actually did tell us about it, and she said she hopes she gets fired because she can’t deal with it,” she said.

Reporter Matthew Seedorff showed the student’s mother Diane Sciple the footage. She was clearly shocked.

“She needs to find a different profession than working with kids,” she said.

Another parent Lori Casarez was more blunt.

“Definitely, I would like for her to be fired,” she said.

