Prosecutors Expose Olivia Jade Giannulli’s Alleged Fake Résumé, Which Touts ‘Awareness’ as Top Skill

Federal prosecutors included exhibits in their latest filing on Friday in their case against Full House actress Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli. One of those exhibits, they say, is the fake crew résumé created for Olivia Jade Giannulli, the younger of Loughlin and Giannulli’s two daughters.

The top skill that résumé touted? “Awareness.” Although most identifying information was redacted, the exhibit still shows the Giannulli applicant graduated from high school in 2018. Olivia Jade, who “do[esn’t] really care about school, as you guys all know,” helpfully documented the graduation occasion in May 2018.

As you can see in the list of alleged coxswain accomplishments below, Olivia Jade has “awareness, organization, direction and steering” skills, and supposedly participated in numerous rowing events–starting as early as 2014.

Loughlin and Giannulli are accused of creating fake rowing profiles to get their daughters Isabella Giannulli and Olivia Jade into USC, “agree[ing] to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the [University of Southern California (USC)] crew team–despite the fact that they did not participate in crew.” The federal government has said Olivia Jade even posed for a photo on a rowing machine (i.e., an ergometer).

Prosecutors have racked up 12 criminal counts against the rich and famous parents, including: conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and honest services mail and wire fraud; conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery; money laundering conspiracy; wire fraud and honest services wire fraud; aiding and abetting; federal programs bribery; aiding and abetting. The defendants have pleaded not guilty.

Lately, the defense has argued that the government is withholding exculpatory evidence, but federal prosecutors say such claims are meritless. The government has said that, actually, Loughlin and Giannulli are the ones who haven’t been forthcoming in discovery.

Prosecutors include exhibit of Olivia Jade Giannulli rowing resume by Law&Crime on Scribd

