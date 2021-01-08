Woman Proudly Admits on Video to Storming Pelosi’s Office During D.C. Insurrection

Meet Jenny Cudd from Midland Texas “WE did break down @SpeakerPelosi‘s office door and somebody stole her gavel and I took a picture sitting in the chair flipping off the camera and that was on Fox News” @FBI pic.twitter.com/3s3aWgOJ9G — Cleavon MD (@Cleavon_MD) January 8, 2021

What are the legal ramifications for those Trump supporters who raided the Capitol Building on Wednesday? One woman, Texas resident Jenny Cudd, insists she did nothing illegal, even though she admitted proudly to storming the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“I personally didn’t break anything,” Cudd, former mayoral candidate for Midland Texas, told The Odessa American. “I didn’t break down any doors. I didn’t do anything violent. No one that I saw had any weapons of any sort.”

She insisted she didn’t break the law.

“I know there are plenty of people in Midland and Odessa that have already turned me in to the FBI,” she said. “When the FBI calls, I will talk to them.”

Some criminal investigations are considerably more complicated than others. https://t.co/YgFL3tE9QK — Brad Heath (@bradheath) January 8, 2021

As seen in numerous pictures and video, Trump supporters broke through the police line and stormed the Capitol Building while Congress was certifying the Electoral College results which favored President-elect Joe Biden, a Democrat. A Reuters reporter said on Friday that he heard at least three different rioters said they wanted to hang Vice President Mike Pence, who Trump baselessly claimed could reject the Electoral College results. Pence said he would not reject those results, hence the resentment from the crowd in the wake of one the president’s rallies.

I heard at least 3 different rioters at the Capitol say that they hoped to find Vice President Mike Pence and execute him by hanging him from a Capitol Hill tree as a traitor. It was a common line being repeated. Many more were just talking about how the VP should be executed. https://t.co/fxHREouEWF — Jim Bourg (@jimbourg) January 8, 2021

They even came up with a catchy protest chant… pic.twitter.com/ztBDFYv5Qk — Bobby Hill (@BobbyHillsGlare) January 8, 2021

As for Cudd, she is downplaying her participation in the overall event, and attempted to re-contexualize the optics on this matter in an interview with The Midland Reporter-Telegram, by stating a baseless conspiracy theory that it was actually Antifa who broke through police barriers and attacked officers before her arrival.

[Screengrab via Twitter]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]