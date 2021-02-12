Maria Bartiromo, Jeanine Pirro, and Lou Dobbs Each Move to Dismiss Smartmatic’s Billion-Dollar Defamation Lawsuit

Fox hosts Maria Bartiromo and Jeanine Pirro and former Fox Business host Lou Dobbs on Thursday each filed a memorandum in support of dismissing voting technology company Smartmatic’s billion-dollar lawsuit. The move came just days after Fox News also filed a motion to dismiss in New York state court, arguing that the network “did exactly what the First Amendment protects” by providing “‘uninhibited, robust, and wide-open’ debate on rapidly developing events of unparalleled importance.”

Each of the individuals defendants contend that Smartmatic’s defamation lawsuit failed to state a claim, sued over speech that was protected by the First Amendment, and failed to allege actual malice.

The filings largely assert that Bartiromo, Pirro, and Dobbs were just doing their jobs in their handling of Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani’s never-proven election fraud allegations.

Bartiromo:

When the President of the United States and his legal team leveled allegations that the 2020 Presidential election was tainted by fraud, veteran news anchor Maria Bartiromo did her job: She covered that unquestionably newsworthy story. She did so by going straight to the source of those claims: the President and his attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell. In addition to securing the first post-election interview of President Trump—an interview so self-evidently newsworthy and protected by the First Amendment that Smartmatic largely ignores it—she also interviewed his lawyers, asking them what evidence they had to substantiate their claims, and reminding her audience of the need for (and later, the absence of) hard facts to back them up. She invited her other guests to comment on and criticize the President’s claims—an invitation that Smartmatic was extended but ignored.

Pirro:

Although Smartmatic’s 285-page complaint has a lot to say about a lot of things, it has very, very little to say about Judge Pirro. The paltry allegations about her are largely limited to the following: First, on November 14, 2020, in the immediate wake of the presidential election, Pirro interviewed the President’s attorney and former federal prosecutor Sidney Powell to discuss the President’s efforts to mount legal challenges to the 2020 election results […] As Powell explained her allegations of fraud against Smartmatic and others, Pirro pushed back. She countered that the companies, including Smartmatic, “denied that they have done anything improper[,] and they denied that this claim that there’s six thousand votes that went from President Trump to Biden had anything to do with their software,” and she asked Powell “what evidence” Powell had to “prove” her case.

Dobbs, now a former host:

Veteran political commentator Lou Dobbs engaged in political commentary on these issues just as he has engaged in spirited commentary on deeply important matters of public concern for decades. When Dobbs brought his trademark style to commenting on the breaking story about the integrity of the election—including by interviewing members of the President’s legal team and offering opinions on their allegations—he was fully exercising his rights as a member of the press to address matters of public interest. Moreover, the complaint comes nowhere close to alleging the type of intent required to pierce First Amendment protections and hold a commentator liable for reporting on newsworthy matters of the highest order. For these reasons, and those explained below, this lawsuit should be dismissed as antithetical to the First Amendment and inconsistent with our nation’s proud heritage of giving the media broad latitude to offer opinion and commentary on newsworthy matters.

“In sum, Smartmatic’s 285-page, $2.7 billion complaint is not just meritless; it is a legal shakedown designed to chill speech and punish reporting on issues that cut to the heart of our democracy,” the Bartiromo filing argues. “It is, in short, exactly the kind of lawsuit that both the First Amendment and New York’s anti-SLAPP law are designed to eliminate at the threshold.”

Fox News Media released a statement suggesting that Smartmatic is taking the Constitution hostage to solve a “money-losing” problem.

“Smartmatic’s headline-seeking, multi-billion-dollar lawsuit thus should be seen—and rejected—for what it is: an unconstitutional attempt by a money-losing company (Smartmatic reported $17 million in losses on just $144 million in revenue in 2019) to try to refill its coffers at the expense of our constitutional traditions,” the statement said.

Law&Crime reached out to a Smartmatic attorney for comment on the latest filings and Fox’s statement about the litigation.

Read the documents below:

