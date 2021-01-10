Man in QAnon Apparel Was Arrested for Participation in D.C. Insurrection

Here’s the scary moment when protesters initially got into the building from the first floor and made their way outside Senate chamber. pic.twitter.com/CfVIBsgywK — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021

Federal authorities have arrested a man identified as the individual seen wearing QAnon apparel and confronting law enforcement at the D.C. insurrection on Wednesday. He is Doug Jensen, a 41-year-old resident of Des Moines, Iowa, according to KCCI.

He was apprehended Friday night for charges including violent entry and disorderly conduct in a capitol building.

“You are FAKE news,” he wrote, and included an American flag emoji when the outlet reached out to him via Facebook direct message.

Video published online shows by HuffPost reporter Igor Bobic shows a man in QAnon appeal leading a crowd up steps in the Capitol Building. Only a lone officer stood in their way, and he had to back off. The man in QAnon apparel–identified as Jensen–continued to walk and run up the steps. The officer in question, Eugene Goodman, is credited with leading the crowd away from the Senate entrance before it was sealed.

The man in QAnon apparel is in photograph 10 of this collection of pictures of the Federal Bureau of Investigation had released in a bid to find the intruders.

Jensen was quickly identified online as an Iowa resident and employee of Forrest & Associate Masonry. Word spread.

The man chasing this cop up the stairs is Doug Jensen. He works for Forrest & Associate Masonry in Des Moines. They have said they don’t agree with his actions, but he still works there. 🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️#magaterrorism #TedCruzKilledaCop #fridaymorning #fridfayfeeling @FBI https://t.co/sFcr5gmDvb — Holly Figueroa O’Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) January 8, 2021

The company fired Jensen.

Supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol Build on Wednesday after POTUS continued to lie that he actually won the 2020 presidential election and it was stolen from him. Insurrectionists put a pause but did not prevent Congress from certifying the electoral college results, which went for President-elect Donald Trump. A Trump supporter was shot and killed in the chaos, three others suffered what police described as medical emergencies, and a Capitol officer died after allegedly being attacked with a fire extinguisher. A second officer died by suicide on Saturday.

QAnon is an infamous, baseless conspiracy theory that Trump is fighting a secret war against the pedophile-infused deep state.

