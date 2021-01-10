2 Men Who Brought Restraints into Senate During D.C. Insurrection Have Been Arrested: Authorities

The United States Department of Justice announced on Sunday that they’ve charged two men in connection to the insurrection at the Capitol Building. Both defendants possessed restraints, said prosecutors.

They are Tennessee resident Eric Gavelek Munchel, and Texas man Larry Rendell Brock. Authorities say these are among the men seen on disturbing photos from Wednesday. That’s supposed to be Munchel running around with zip ties while masked on the Senate floor. Brock’s face is more visible, and he is wearing a combat helmet. Their names have been floating around social media for a couple of days. The New Yorker reported on his involvement on Saturday. He is an Air Force vet.

BREAKING I can now confirm Male #2 w/ restraints is highly decorated combat vet & @AF_Academy graduate Lt. Colonel. Ret. Larry Brock of Texas. Releasing his name now after 24h of collaboration w/@RonanFarrow & his investigations team to confirm.https://t.co/nog9HI7DzX pic.twitter.com/ClHImsFucM — John Scott-Railton (@jsrailton) January 9, 2021

Authorities say that Munchel had plastic restraints, an item with a holster on his right hip, and a cell phone mounted on his chest to record everything. He is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds

Brock had a green helmet, a tactical vest, a black and camo jacket, and beige pants with a white flex cuff. Prosecutors noted that this flex cuff is used by law enforcement to restrain and detain people.

It is unclear if either defendant has an attorney in this matter.

From the DOJ:

The ATF and FBI continue to urge the public to report suspected use of explosive devices, or violent, destructive acts associated with the recent unrest. Anyone with information can call 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), email [email protected] or submit information anonymously via ReportIt.com The FBI is looking for individuals who may have incited or promoted violence of any kind. Anyone with digital material or tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or submit images or videos at fbi.gov/USCapitol

[Image via Win McNamee/Getty Images]

