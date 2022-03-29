Law&Crime Partners with Top Crypto Journalist Laura Shin to Launch Podcast on Bitcoin’s ‘Bonnie and Clyde’

Law&Crime, the leading live trial and true-crime network, announces the launch of an investigative podcast series with renowned crypto journalist Laura Shin.

A former Forbes crypto editor, author of The Cryptopians, and host of the popular Unchained podcast, Shin will explore the case of Heather Morgan and Ilya Lichtenstein. The married couple, also known as the “Bonnie and Clyde” of crypto, have been accused of attempting to launder $4.5 billion worth of Bitcoin after being arrested in their Manhattan home.

Host Shin will walk listeners through the entire story, beginning with Morgan and Lichtenstein’s relationship and how they allegedly attempted to launder $4.5 billion worth of Bitcoin stolen from Hong Kong’s Bitfinex, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges. Shin will also take listeners deep into the investigation, utilizing her extensive network of sources in the crypto world to dive into what ultimately led to their arrest.

The couple have a very colorful history, with Morgan calling herself the “Crocodile of Wall Street” on social media and rapping on TikTok under the name Razzlekhan. She also tried her hand at a designer clothing line and was a contributor at various publications, basing her columns on personal experience as a young female entrepreneur.

“I’m thrilled to be partnering with Law&Crime to tell this tale about stolen Bitcoin with the depth and level of detail it deserves,” said Shin. “It will be a fascinating journey not only into the lives of this couple that has already captivated the internet, but into how blockchain sleuthing enabled the government to track them down.”

“We are excited to partner with Laura Shin, who will bring her incredible level of expertise into this wild story about crime, technology, and social media,” said Rachel Stockman, Law&Crime’s President. “This story has all of the elements to keep true crime junkies on the edge of their seats and we could think of no one better than Laura to break it all down.”

Shin’s series adds to Law&Crime’s growing network of crime-related podcasts, including the top-rated “Court Junkie,” “They Walk Among America,” and “The Dan Abrams Show.” Law&Crime will publish the initial episodes in the coming months as part of an ongoing series on crypto-crimes. Episodes will be available to download and stream on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, LawandCrime.com and most other audio platforms. Shin will also stream the first few episodes on the Unchained podcast feed.

Shin is also the author of The Cryptopians: Idealism, Greed, Lies, and the Making of the First Big Cryptocurrency Craze.

About Law&Crime

From the high-profile cases to the most compelling local trials, Law&Crime is the 24/7 linear and OTT network offering daily live trial coverage and expert legal commentary and analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law&Crime is dedicated to exploring the always intriguing world of the law while also offering original crime stories and legal programs to a broad, multi-platform audience.

About Laura Shin

Laura, a former senior editor at Forbes, has been covering crypto since 2015 and was the first mainstream reporter to cover crypto full-time. In the course of reporting her book, The Cryptopians: Idealism, Greed, Lies, and the Making of the First Big Cryptocurrency Craze (PublicAffairs, 2022), she and her sources found evidence that appears to resolve the biggest whodunnit in crypto: who was behind the 2016 DAO hack on Ethereum. Her podcast, Unchained, regularly hits the top 10 in the Business News charts.

