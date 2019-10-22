Law&Crime Network Announces First International Basic Cable Partner with REV 

Law&Crime, the leading 24/7 linear and OTT live trial network continues to expand its reach with a distribution agreement with its first international linear partner, REV.

Law&Crime will be available on REV video service which serves more than 99% of The Bahamas population and provides over 400 channels along with its Iris Multi-Room DVR functionality. Law&Crime can be found on the REV basic package, which includes online streaming and unlimited internet access starting at $39.99 per month.

REV subscribers will have access to Law&Crime’s live gavel-to-gavel trial coverage and a special chat feature which allows viewers to comment in real-time and interact with a community of fellow trial watchers throughout the U.S.

In addition to daily live trial coverage, REV viewers will have on-demand access to the Law&Crime Network’s original true-crime and legal news programming hosted by a roster of nationally acclaimed reporters and attorneys such as former ABC News Chief Investigative Correspondent, Brian Ross; Making a Murderer Reporter and Attorney, Aaron Keller and trial attorney, Linda Kenney Baden who served as counsel for high-profile figures such as former NFL player, Aaron Hernandez and music producer, Phil Spector.

“REV is pleased to have Law&Crime join our TV offering. We make it a point to seek out the best available content for our subscribers and that’s what we’ve done with this partnership. This is a channel that we are sure our viewers will love.”, said REV COO, John Gomez

“Our Law&Crime brand and content continues to truly resonate in markets outside of the U.S. We’re confident that the network will become an exciting addition to the REV basic package giving viewers in the Bahamas an unparalleled channel option featuring access to our daily live trial coverage and original true crime programs”, said Law&Crime Head of Content Distribution & Licensing, Alex Kopacz.

About REV

REV transformed The Bahamas’ cable TV viewing when it launched in 1995. REV is the nation’s leading communications provider and the first to offer ‘triple play’ service in The Bahamas. The 100% Bahamian owned company is publicly listed on BISX with over 3,000 Bahamian shareholders. We are the only Bahamian owned communications provider to deliver world-class residential and commercial broadband Internet, cable television and fixed-line phone services to 99% of the Bahamian population, 24x7x365.