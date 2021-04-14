Case Closed: Unidentified Police Officer Who Shot and Killed Ashli Babbitt on Jan. 6 Won’t Be Charged

The Department of Justice declined to charge the officer who shot and killed U.S. Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt during the U.S. Capitol siege on Jan. 6th, finding that self-defense was reasonably necessary to protect members of Congress inside the Speaker’s Lobby.

“The investigation revealed no evidence to establish beyond a reasonable doubt that the officer willfully committed a violation of 18 U.S.C. § 242,” the Justice Department’s statement read. “Specifically, the investigation revealed no evidence to establish that, at the time the officer fired a single shot at Ms. Babbitt, the officer did not reasonably believe that it was necessary to do so in self-defense or in defense of the Members of Congress and others evacuating the House Chamber. Acknowledging the tragic loss of life and offering condolences to Ms. Babbitt’s family, the U.S. Attorney’s Office and U.S. Department of Justice have therefore closed the investigation into this matter.”

The U.S. Attorney’s office press release announcing the closing of the investigation does not name the officer.

This is a developing story…

[Images via Twitter]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]