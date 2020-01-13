Bernie Sanders Is First 2020 Democratic Presidential Candidate to Consider SCOTUS Shortlist

Vermont Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders said he would release a list of prospective Supreme Court nominees—as soon as he’s the party’s 2020 candidate for president.

According to the New York Times, Sanders signaled his willingness to put out such a short list during a recent editorial board meeting—as part of the publication’s “transparent” endorsement process. The idea was brought up by Jesse Wegman during a discussion about advancing a progressive Supreme Court nominee past Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

The relevant portion of that interview:

JW: Senator, I’m with you. You know, Donald Trump came out four years ago with a list of 18 or 20 names. A lot of people believe that that was pretty important in helping push him over the top and certain places. Do you not see the value in —— Sanders: Maybe. I mean, it’s something, you know — it’s the same thing, who’s my vice president? Got to kind of win the nomination first. I’m kind of struggling to do that. And I want to do that. But you know, it’s not a bad idea. It’s a reasonable idea. My wife agrees with you. Yeah. I’ll take that into consideration. Nothing wrong with that. As to who I’ll potential nominees for the Supreme Court would be. Yep. All right. So if you see that in The New York Times, you know where it came from.

Demand Justice, a left-of-center judicial advocacy group led by former Hillary Clinton campaign press secretary and Obama administration Justice Department alum Brian Fallon, lauded the attention to the Supreme Court displayed by Sanders.

“Releasing a Supreme Court shortlist would help voters understand how a candidate would deal with one of the most important issues facing the country and mobilize voters around a progressive vision for the courts,” Fallon told Law&Crime via email. “Bernie Sanders’ openness to releasing his list is a step in the right direction.”

Fallon also called on the other 2020 candidates to get on board with the idea—and hoped the media would continue to focus on the Supreme Court as well.

“As the field narrows, all presidential candidates should prioritize the courts if they want to show voters they have a real plan to protect any of their other ideas from a hijacked judiciary, Fallon continued. “The moderators at this week’s Democratic primary debate should ask other candidates whether they will release a list of Supreme Court nominees.”

On Twitter, Fallon also offered some pithy but effusive praise for Sanders:

The idea of a Supreme Court shortlist for Democratic Party presidential contenders has been promoted since last year by the organization—which previously made a name for itself in progressive circles by conducting a major and brutal media campaign in opposition to Brett Kavanaugh’s lifetime appointment in 2018.

Demand Justice’s Chief Counsel Christopher Kang elaborated a bit on the group’s happiness with Sanders’s response—but also gushed over the fact that the issue came up at all.

“Bernie’s answer is important, but don’t sleep on the context of the question –– NYT asked him in its editorial board interview, as it decides who to endorse,” Kang tweeted. “Everyone should be a #SupremeCourtVoter as they decide who to support.”

.@WeDemandJustice has been calling on candidates to release their Supreme Court lists — check out ours. https://t.co/j2usPN4gRH — Christopher Kang (@cdkang76) January 13, 2020

Demand Justice released their own wishlist of potential progressive Supreme Court nominees in October 2019–stressing that a Democratic president and White House think outside the box and get away from the typical slate of long-serving federal judges that typically predominate during a Supreme Court vacancy.

“If we limit ourselves to that universe, we’re only tapping into a fraction on the legal community,” Kang told Bloomberg Law late last year. “We need to look to other dynamic candidates who aren’t currently judges.”

Others didn’t offer praise or bash the idea but suggested that releasing a short list of prospective Supreme Court nominees simply does not go far enough.

“Sanders’s naivete about the Supreme Court is stunning, because he has no plan to protect his bold agenda from John Roberts and the conservative majority,” said Take Back the Court Director Aaron Belkin. “All of Sanders’s bold ideas rely on legislation and executive orders that the Supreme Court is almost sure to strike down. The only way to prevent that is to expand the Court, which Sanders doesn’t endorse.”

Take Back the Court has long promoted the idea of expanding the size of the nation’s high court in order to account for the GOP’s dominance over that body—in direct response to the controversy over frustrated Obama pick, Merrick Garland.

Sanders has not warmed up to that idea—telling Democratic debate moderators last July: “I do not believe in packing the court.”

[image via Stephen Maturen/Getty Images]