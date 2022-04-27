The Five Don’ts of a Vehicle Accident

Sponsored content

Vehicle crashes can be scary and may leave a physical or mental impact on the individual. Depending on the road conditions, the speeds of the colliding vehicles, the safety measures of the drivers and the passengers, amongst various other factors, the impact and the intensity of the vehicle collision can vary. Often, such accidents can result in soft injuries or even severe physical injuries that may require admission to a hospital. “Property damage, physical injuries, financial implications, and mental trauma can all be a result of an accident. Despite always hoping not to get in an accident, vehicle accidents on roads are, unfortunately, very common,” says personal injury attorney Dana Kirk. If you ever find yourself amid an accident, here’s a list of 5 acts that you should never do.

Do not run away from the scene:

It is ok to feel scared or disturbed after an accident, but rushing from the scene will cause more foul than good and result in you becoming a suspect of a hit-and-run case. Hence even though running away from the accident scene may seem very tempting at that moment, it is essential to keep your wits in check and panic in control by staying at the place of the accident till the relevant authorities show up. Take responsibility for your share in the accident, and DO NOT run away.

Do not stop your vehicle in the traffic lane:

Braking the car and stopping it in the middle of the road right after the collision impact may come as a natural response to the collision, but it can cause further damage, road accidents, and uproar by the moving traffic. Take your car to a nearby curb or road shoulder, and then examine the collision damage or talk to

the other driver involved.

Do not admit guilt or fault:

Focus on just relaying the facts of the incidents, and don’t admit fault or guilt even as a first response. Apologizing to the driver or laying out personal excuses such as “Sorry, I was on an important call,” etc., can lead to trouble with the police or the insurance company, and the other driver may walk harm-free even if they were partially responsible for it. Be wise with your words.

Do not go about sharing personal information with the other drivers:

Your safety should be your priority. Always remember that the only personal information that you need to share with the other driver(s) involved in the accident is your insurance number—no need to share other personal information such as residence, contact number, place of employment. If either of you wants to contact the other party, you can do so through the insurance agency.

Do not try to clean out the mess due to the accident:

Stopping to clear out vehicle parts from the road may cause traffic disruption and lead to further trouble, which may also cause you some serious injuries. Hence, park your car on one side of the road and wait for the relevant authority to show up.

Vehicle collisions can have a lasting impact on you, be it mental, physical, or financial. If you have been involved in an accident and are skeptical about insurance claims or are facing trouble getting the claim approved, you need to get expert service from a good lawyer who is reliable in the field.

[Image via Pexels]

