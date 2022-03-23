Safest States in America for You to Reside

Sponsored content

When searching for a property to own, several factors play a huge role in making the final decision. Some factors include the monetary value, the environment, and work distance and opportunities. Perhaps one of the most important factors to consider when purchasing property is the overall safety of the area.

Crime rates can vary a lot between cities, counties, and states. Some states statistically are much safer on average to live in compared to others. Additionally, some states may be safe from one type of crime such as property crime, while others may be safer from other types of crime such as violent crime.

Determining just how safe a state is has been made easier for all Americans that are interested in this information. A recent report from Consumer Affairs collected and analyzed data from the FBI and Census Bureau. Data included violent crimes, property crimes, expenditure on law enforcement officers, and the amount of law enforcement officers in each state. The results were then categorized by the town sizes and their safety. The type of prominent crimes in each state were also considered.

Here’s the list of the top 10 safest states in the USA, according to Consumer Affairs:

New Jersey

New Hampshire

Rhode Island

Maine

Vermont

Connecticut

Ohio

New York

Virginia

Massachusetts

These results show an interesting observation. Even though the data was collected for all states in the U.S. (except for New Mexico, as not enough data was found), the results show that eight of the total 10 states that made it to the top ten safest states list are from the Northeastern Region of the States. The top six states in the list all belong to the Northeastern Region, making it the safest region in the United States to reside in.

New Jersey was reported to be the overall best state in terms of safety, but when it came to individual areas of safety, there were a few interesting results. Maine was evaluated to be the safest in violent crimes across all 50 states and had the best violent crime per capita score. New Jersey scored the best for law enforcement officers per capita, and Massachusetts scored the best for property crime per capita.

Based on the report, it is clear that living in America does not guarantee the same safety structures across all states. If you are looking for property to buy, it is important to consider the data in this report when making your purchasing decision.

“There are a lot of factors that go into deciding on a place to buy a home or invest in property,” says attorney John Cooper of Cooper Hurley Personal Injury Lawyers. “Wherever you decide, it is important to help familiarize yourself with local legislation in case you find yourself injured due to another party’s negligence.”

