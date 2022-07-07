Law Firms And The Metaverse: Should You Buy Property?

Sponsored content

A lot has changed in the internet world in the last two decades, from the invention of social media to applications that have transformed every aspect of life. The next big thing could be the Metaverse.

People are getting into the Metaverse for many reasons, including buying and selling property and Metaverse marriages. All these dealings on the Metaverse will require legal help if a person intends to make their deal legal, making the Metaverse a great place to establish a law firm.

What is Metaverse?

The term Metaverse has come to the forefront after Facebook changed its name to Meta, a short-form of Metaverse. The Metaverse is a three-dimensional, immersive virtual replica of the real world. It features almost everything in the real world, such as roads, buildings, art galleries, etc. All Metaverse users have an avatar through which they communicate with other avatars representing real-life people, only, the interaction is in a virtual world.

It’s more of a second life where you can do almost anything doable in real life, like buying and selling assets, planning parties, and buying land. The immersive and interactive virtual world makes it possible to own digital assets on the blockchain, the most significant allure for business people and law firms.

Why Law Firms Firm Want to Be on the Metaverse?

The legal industry is pretty conservative, and it is often the last to adopt technology, let alone jump into a virtual world. But there are reasons as to why getting into Metaverse early is a smart move.

First, big names such as Nike and Coca-Cola, are joining the bandwagon meaning the virtual universe is poised to expand. Second, no one knows where the Metaverse will be in the next few years. But you can be sure that businesses and law firms that join the bandwagon early will have a competitive edge when everyone finally gets on board, just as it is for companies that embraced the internet in its early years.

A law firm would want to be in the Metaverse to be more accessible to their current and future potential clients. In the virtual world, clients who would not otherwise walk into a real-life legal office can interact with a lawyer in the virtual world without revealing their identity and only do so when comfortable. This is especially true for a person seeking legal counsel for sexual assault, child pornography, or sex trafficking who may fear the bias that comes with the offenses they are accused.

Understand How It Works

As the Metaverse world evolves, it will come with legal issues that may need litigation in real-life courts, such as property ownership, relationships, and business, because the issues impact the real world. Running a law firm in the Metaverse means that people seeking to legalize their dealings in the Metaverse and the real world may prefer working with a firm familiar with how the virtual world works.

“Even firms that do not intend to dive into the Metaverse ought to know how it works,” says David Brenton, the president of BluShark Digital, LLC. The Metaverse being a new technology means the law has not caught up with it yet. Therefore, it poses some risks that everyone involved needs to be aware of, including fraud, privacy invasion, and compromised data.

The Metaverse is a space every business person, including law firms, should consider. The potential is great, and you want to benefit from the word go as others follow.

[Image via Pexels]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]