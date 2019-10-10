‘Certainly a National Security Risk’: American Hostage Mom, Diane Foley, Worries ISIS Prisoners May Escape

The mother of photojournalist James Foley, murdered by ISIS, says she is deeply concerned about the prospect of captured ISIS terrorists escaping now that President Donald Trump has abandoned the Kurdish fighters who were holding them.

“The thought of any of these people escaping together with some of their wives who also are filled with this hatred for the West is very frightening and certainly a national security risk,” Diane Foley told Brian Ross on the Law&Crime Network program Brian Ross Investigates.

Foley said she was pleased to hear that the two British jihadists accused of carrying out the brutal murder of her son and three other Americans had been taken into U.S. custody, but said that was hardly enough.

“These two alleged fighters are only two of 10,000 men, and the actual leader, al-Baghdadi, is still at large, as are many of his fighters,” she said.

El Shafee Elsheikh and Alexanda Kotey have been taken into U.S. custody, according to United States officials.

Foley said she was not contacted by the White House with the news and remained concerned about the next steps.

“I want to make sure they’re going to come to this country and face a fair trial as opposed to being held indefinitely,” she told Ross. “I think it’s very important that we show the world how justice can and should be served in this regard. So I am waiting to see how this will be handled.”

And she joined in concern expressed by other counter-terror experts that the threat from ISIS could quickly re-emerge.

“We really need to find al-Baghdadi and the rest of the leadership of this terrorist group because I do not feel they are totally defeated at all,” Foley added. “And if we step out and do not provide our support and leadership to me that risk increases that this terrorism will regroup and come back to threaten us again.”