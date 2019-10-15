Featured Posts

Daily Debrief October 15th, 2019

by | 5:38 pm, October 15th, 2019

A Police officer is facing murder charges for shooting and killing an African-American woman in her own house.

Also, sexual misconduct accusations against actor Cuba Gooding Junior add up in court as actress Felicity Huffman begins her prison sentence in a college cheating scandal.

And, a defendant who shot and killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend and later a police officer takes the stand. Listen to his shocking excuse.

Plus, prosecutors ask for a death sentence for the man convicted of killing a law professor.

