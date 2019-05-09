Daily Debrief May 9th, 2019

Tearful sentencing for a babysitter convicted of murdering a girl by shaking her so violently that she never recovered. The girl’s parents demand justice, the defendant’s friends ask otherwise.

Plus, a family of four killed with a hammer, their bodies burned in the desert. A man is on trial and the attorneys are fighting. Are trial delays due to a serious health issue or something else?

Also, the cop whose cruiser a defendant stole to wreak more havoc on a crash that already left five teens dead.