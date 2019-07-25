Daily Debrief July 25th, 2019

A Pennsylvania rapper wins a new trial after convincing an appeal court that the police botched his case.

Also, The case of a man accused of killing his family when they interfered with his relationship with a Bulgarian webcam model.

And, a Florida woman raises an insanity defense after shooting and killing her mother and stepfather.

Plus, accident or murder? Defense experts say a two-year-old died from life-saving treatments, not from abuse by her own foster parents.