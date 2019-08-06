Daily Debrief August 6th, 2019

Podcast (dailydebrief): Play in new window | Download
R.Kelly faces new child sex charges, this time in Minnesota. His attorney Steve Greenberg joins the Debrief exclusively.
And, testimony begins in a brutal kidnapping, rape and murder case of a Tennessee college couple.
The defense claims the suspect was nowhere near the scene of the crime.
Plus, closing arguments in the “Hollywood Ripper” serial killer trial.
And, sentencing for so-called “MAGA Bomber” convicted of sending homemade bombs to opponents of the president.