Daily Debrief August 6th, 2019

August 6th, 2019

R.Kelly faces new child sex charges, this time in Minnesota. His attorney Steve Greenberg joins the Debrief exclusively.

And, testimony begins in a brutal kidnapping, rape and murder case of a Tennessee college couple.

The defense claims the suspect was nowhere near the scene of the crime.

Plus, closing arguments in the “Hollywood Ripper” serial killer trial.

And, sentencing for so-called “MAGA Bomber” convicted of sending homemade bombs to opponents of the president.

