Court Junkie Podcast Finds a New Home with Law&Crime

Law&Crime, announced today a new partnership with popular criminal case and trial podcast, Court Junkie. Law&Crime will begin publishing the podcast under its umbrella and bring Court Junkie’s episode frequency to weekly instead of bi-weekly.

Law&Crime producer, Jennifer Tintner, will be taking the lead and work hand-in-hand with Court Junkie Founder, Jillian Jalali to curate new weekly podcast episodes, doubling Court Junkie’s current twice-a-month episode offering by tapping into Law&Crime’s robust library of high-profile trials and crime cases in the U.S.

Court Junkie’s audience of loyal listeners will be able to follow even more twists and turns of fascinating cases and crucial courtroom events in these weekly episodes.

The first of the new weekly episodes is available today and will kick-off with a conversation between Jalali and Law&Crime founder, Dan Abrams. Co-produced episodes in the new partnership will launch on Monday, August 26th with the first set to cover the trial of Florida man, James Scandirito, who was accused in the slaying and dismembering of his father’s body. Additional cases and trials slated to be featured on the podcast include the trial of Tim Jones who was convicted earlier this year of killing his five children and John Jonchuck, a single father who pleaded guilty by reason of insanity in the death of his 5-year-old daughter after dropping her off a bridge over the Tampa Bay.