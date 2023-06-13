WATCH LIVE: Teen faces murder trial for dousing father in drain cleaner

A Michigan woman is on trial for murdering her father after he died from injuries she allegedly caused by throwing drain cleaner all over his body.

Megan Imirowicz is accused of creating a deadly mixture of drain cleaner — using lye and water — throwing it on her father, leaving him unconscious, and ultimately killing him in Groveland Township back in October 2019.

A neighbor found her father with burns all over his body. She was originally arrested for assault and domestic violence, but when her father died from his injuries in March 2022, she was indicted on murder charges.

Opening statements began Tuesday.

