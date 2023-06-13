A Georgia man awaiting trial for allegedly possessing and distributing child pornography may have continued to share the disturbing materials and even cut off his ankle monitor shortly before proceedings began, authorities said.

Christopher Snow, 35, is back in custody, however, and a jury convicted him of his original charges last Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Justice announced. The next step is to sentence him on Oct. 3. Snow faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison and could get up to 40 years, along with a $500,000 fine.

Authorities said that the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sent the Georgia Bureau of Investigation a tip in August 2018 that a Facebook user distributed child sexual abuse material via Facebook Messenger.

Authorities executed a search warrant at Snow’s residence in Carlton. Electronic devices he kept in a padlocked room contained at least 45 illicit images and 17 illicit videos, authorities said.

“The material contained images of children under the age of 12,” prosecutors wrote.

Snow had to wear an ankle monitor during pretrial release and was not allowed to access electronic devices. On June 1, 2023, however, the GBI got another tip that he may have kept distributing the abusive material, this time on the Kik messenger app in 2022 when he was awaiting trial.

He also cut off his ankle monitor on June 1., officials said. U.S. Marshals took him into custody on June 5 and Snow was convicted just two days later of a count each of distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

“By cutting his ankle monitor prior to trial, Snow attempted to evade justice for actively distributing and possessing child sexual abuse material involving young children; he’s lost his freedom and will no longer be able to hurt innocent and vulnerable kids in this way,” said U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary of the Middle District of Georgia. “It often takes many different groups to stop a child predator, as demonstrated in this case. I am thankful for the excellent collaboration at every level to protect children.”

“This conviction serves as a strong reminder of our commitment to protecting children from the atrocities of child sexual abuse. The GBI remains resolute in its pursuit of justice and will not tolerate those who exploit the innocence of our most vulnerable population,” said GBI Director Mike Register.

“Snow not only distributed the disturbing material for years but didn’t stop even after he was under arrest and facing trial,” said Keri Farley, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to ensure that people like this receive their full measure of justice.”

