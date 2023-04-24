WATCH LIVE: Retrial for Florida man Eric Robinson accused of brutal love triangle murder

Florida prosecutors say Eric Robinson killed his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend in a brutal murder on October 5, 2017.

This is actually the second trial for Robinson after a mistrial was declared a few weeks ago when a witness testified about a prior restraining order against the defendant, information that was not supposed to be given to the jury.

The 51-year-old is charged with second-degree murder and faces life in prison for the death of 39-year-old Nicholas Wilcox.

Robinson is accused of beating Wilcox to death and dumping his body in a dumpster in Plantation.

Wilcox was living with his girlfriend, Isabella Tagliarini, when he was attacked in the middle of the night by Robinson, who allegedly forced Tagliarini to help him dispose of the body.

The defendant used to live in that same apartment with Tagliarini, who pleaded guilty to being an accessory to murder and is slated to testify against Robinson.

According to Tagliarini, Robinson broke into their bedroom and put one gloved hand on her throat and one over her mouth indicating that if she wanted to live, not to scream.

He then removed her from the bedroom, but she told authorities that she could hear him beating Wilcox with a metal rod he had on him.

The affidavit describes how Robinson forced Tagliarini into assisting in the cover-up: taking her cell phone, forcing her into his truck, and demanding that she repaint a blood-spattered wall.

Tagliarini eventually led police to Wilcox’s body in a dumpster in Plantation, behind a shopping center.

