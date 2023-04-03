WATCH LIVE: Stepmother murder trial

A woman stands trial for allegedly murdering her 11-year-old stepson in a bloody and brutal killing. Opening statements against Letecia Stauch, 39, are scheduled to begin Monday, April 3. You can watch in the player above.

Deputies in El Paso County, Colorado, previously said that Stauch falsely reported Gannon Stauch missing in Jan. 27, 2020, while the boy’s father was out of town for National Guard work.

She did not, as she claimed, look for him at any neighbor’s homes to find him, they said.

“Letecia was unable to provide the actual location of the homes she went to, the names of Gannon’s friends he was supposed to be playing with, or the names of the parents of Gannon’s friends,” authorities said.

Stauch allegedly gave shifting stories, failing to recall the names of the friends in question or the friends’ parents. She is accused of repeatedly lying in the investigation, falsely reporting a rape, and disconnecting her cellphone for an extended period of time.

In truth, she killed her stepson in his bedroom the afternoon of the 27th, deputies said.

“Physical evidence recovered from the residence and inside Gannon’s bedroom supports that a violent event occurred in his bedroom, which caused bloodshed, including blood spatter on the walls, and enough blood loss to stain his mattress, soak through the carpet, the carpet pad, and stain the concrete below his bed,” authorities wrote.

Investigators claim she put Gannon’s body in her Volkswagen Tiguan, initially dumped his remains off a highway in Douglas County, Colorado, and eventually moved him all the way over to Santa Rosa County, Florida. She was arrested in South Carolina.

Mental health issues shaped the pretrial process, as there were concerns about her competency to face charges. She even made unsubstantiated claims that a doctor who evaluated her was actually an actress, and her defense was working with the prosecution.

